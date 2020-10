Henry JacynoFranklin - Passed away on October 23, 2020 at age 88. Lovingly survived by his wife Teresa and by their children Linda (Steve) Scherrer and Richard Jacyno. Proud grandpa of Matthew. He is further survived by other family and friends.Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church (3100 W. Parnell Ave., Milwaukee, WI) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.