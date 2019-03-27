Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Suttle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry John Suttle

Notice Condolences

Henry John Suttle Notice
Suttle, Henry John "Hank" Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at age 89. Loving husband of Mary (nee Naylor). Beloved father of Sherree Suttle, Lynn (Jeff) Key and Kim (Tim) Zindl. Devoted grandpa of Jason (Amy) Suttle, Jennifer Wilke, Gregg Wilke Jr., Kaycee Zindl (fiance Justin) and Nikki Zindl. Proud great-grandpa of Jackson and Callen Suttle. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31 at 12pm. Funeral service at at 2pm. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Marshfield Clinic Hospital Foundation, Froedtert Hospital Foundation or a .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now