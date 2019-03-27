|
|
Suttle, Henry John "Hank" Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at age 89. Loving husband of Mary (nee Naylor). Beloved father of Sherree Suttle, Lynn (Jeff) Key and Kim (Tim) Zindl. Devoted grandpa of Jason (Amy) Suttle, Jennifer Wilke, Gregg Wilke Jr., Kaycee Zindl (fiance Justin) and Nikki Zindl. Proud great-grandpa of Jackson and Callen Suttle. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31 at 12pm. Funeral service at at 2pm. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Marshfield Clinic Hospital Foundation, Froedtert Hospital Foundation or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019