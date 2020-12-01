1/1
Henry Krajewski
Henry Krajewski

Oak Creek - Henry Krajewski left this world Monday evening, November 30, 2020, to begin his heavenly journey. He rejoins his loving wife of 57 years, Theresa, and leaves behind two sons, Philip (Debbie) and David (Sandra). The Korean War Army veteran was born, raised, and spent his 90 years in the greater Milwaukee area. An avid Wisconsin sports fan, Hank never missed a game and was always willing to talk sports. He was a faithful member of St. Matthias Catholic Parish and devoted much of his life to enriching the faith of those around him. He was preceded in death additionally by his parents, and eight siblings. Hank is further survived by his grandchildren Melissa (Jonathan), Michael (Katya), Jason (Beata), and Pamela (Dan).

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mathias Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee, WI) on Friday, December 5, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
