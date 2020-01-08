|
Henry Matecki
Passed on to eternal life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Krystyna Matecki (Rybinski) for 72 years. Loving father of Christopher (Barbara), Alicja (Jan) Bartnik, Anita (Richard) Rabiega and Gregory (Dawn). Kochany Dziadzia of Ava (Mike), Elizabeth (Jeff), Mark, Joanna, Adam (Laura), Dianna (Michal), Daniel, Matthew (Aleksandra), Alex (Shannon). His pride and joy were his 7 great-grandkids Sophia, Andrew, Henry, Colin, Connor, Gwendolyn and little Lillian who came down from heaven the day Henry rose to our Lord. Also survived by sisters, Adela and Marysia, and other family in Poland. Preceded in death by parents and family in Poland.
Born in Lodz, Poland in 1930, Henry lived through WWII emigrating to the US in 1965 with his wife and 3 children with the youngest born a year later. He worked for 20 years at George Meyer Manufacturing in Cudahy and was a business owner of the Buckhorn Bar & Grill and Pulaski Hall.
He loved being involved in the Polish community all his life and was an active member in many organizations: Pulaski Council, the Polish Heritage Alliance, Polish Fest, ushering at the Polish Parishes, Polish Veteran's Association and Nowi Amerikanie.
He was a member of Polonia Sport Club since 1967 and served in various capacities including board member, treasurer, vice president and president for almost 30 years. His foresight and determination led to the purchase of 23 acres of land in Franklin which is home to social and religious events and, also, to hundreds of soccer players of all ages.
He was awarded a Meritorious Service Award from the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame for his many years of support in 2016 and by the Pulaski Council of Wisconsin with the Polish Heritage Award as the Wisconsin Polish-American of the Year in 1993.
He lived life to his fullest always wanting to be with family and friends and working to make a difference in our lives.
Thank you to all the wonderful staff of St. Ann's Rest Home for their love and attention.
Visitation Friday, January 10 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 AM at SS. CYRIL & METHODIUS CHURCH (1539 W. Hayes Ave, Milwaukee) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020