Henry "Hank" Randow

Henry "Hank" Randow Notice
Randow, Henry "Hank" Age 78 found peace February 23, 2019. Loving husband of 54 years to Judith (Nee Winkowski). Amazing father to Bonnie (Jeff), Becky (Paul), Betsy (Chad), and Connie (Mike). Proud grandpa to Colin, Kara, Jaden, Paris, Carson, Portia, Shayla, Cami, Kaya, Ava, Aubree, angel Gabriela, Mikhala, and Taylor. Dear brother of the late Jerome (late Dolores), the late Robert (Joyce), and Richard (Linnie). Hank worked at American Motors/Chrysler for 43+ years. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and humor, but mostly as the devoted patriarch of his large family. Visitation Friday March 1, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave) from 5PM until 7PM and on Saturday March 2, 2019 at ST ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (1710 W Bolivar Ave) from 9AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Interment at St Adalbert's Cemetery following services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
