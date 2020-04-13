|
|
Henry Raymond de Fiebre
Henry Raymond de Fiebre, 70, who will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, rational mind, kind spirit and generous heart, died suddenly March 29 in Naples, Florida. His talents and hard work as a writer and editor took him from his high school newspaper to vice presidency of a publishing firm, but he said his favorite job was retirement. He was a natural homebody who loved his years in Naples, but he followed family roots on trips to
Europe and his adventurous daughter to Africa, where he met her Moroccan in-laws. He enjoyed professional success, but his proudest accomplishment was his family, which meant everything to him. He had a heartbreaking year in 2019 with the death of his daughter, Amanda de Fiebre, 34, from metastatic breast cancer. She had been a fierce advocate for advanced breast cancer patients, and he became an advocate on her behalf for research into
MBC, a cause that his family will carry on. He is survived by his wife of 39 years and best friend, Karen Rothe; his son, Jonathan de Fiebre, of Oregon, Wisconsin; his grandson Matthew de Fiebre, of Oregon and Arizona State
University; and his son-in-law, Amanda's husband, Younes Ait Said Oualla, of Jacksonville, Florida. Five brothers also survive. They are Conrad de Fiebre (Dianne O'Donnell) of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Stuart, Florida; Jeremy (Jennifer) de Fiebre of North Branch, Minnesota; Timothy (Dorothy Cosonas) of New York, New York; David (Pam Spreitzer de Fiebre) of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and Christopher (Nancy) of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania. He also is survived by a sister-in-law, Lynette Rothe of Madison, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Joann Lesniak Bushman, Jonathan's mother. He was predeceased by his parents. Henry was born March 25, 1950, in Madison, Wisconsin, the second son of Conrad W. de Fiebre and Harriet (Hamm) de Fiebre. The family moved to Wilmington, Delaware, then to Hinsdale, Illinois. Henry attended Benet Academy in Lisle, where he discovered his abilities as a writer and editor while working on the Benet Herald, and made lifelong friends. He attended John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, for one year, then transferred to Northern Illinois University, where he became dedicated to The Northern Star, serving as reporter, then news editor, associate editor and editorial editor. The Star remained a lifelong interest, and he and Karen established a scholarship for student staffers in 1993 now known as the Campbell /Thompson Scholarship. He graduated in 1972 and went to work as a reporter for the Southern Illinoisan newspaper in Carbondale, Illinois, where he met many coworkers who have stayed friends for years. He became known as Hank when his boss decided to call him by the nickname and it stuck, partly because of his abiding interest in country music. He joined the Evansville (Indiana) Courier in 1978 and became a full time editor. In 1980, he married Karen, a former colleague from the Carbondale newspaper who was then working for The Milwaukee Sentinel. In 1981, he joined Reiman Publications in Wisconsin as an editor, advancing to editorial director, vice president and senior vice president. During his time there, the company grew from a publisher of farm-oriented magazines to a major publisher of consumer magazines and books, including the Taste of Home cooking magazine. He retired from Reiman in 1999. In 2004, he and Karen left behind the snowy winters of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin after 24 years and accomplished his dream of retiring to the warmth and beauty of Naples. Henry became a familiar sight in the Moorings and adjacent Naples neighborhoods on his Fourmile power walks. His brother Jeremy once said Henry was never fashionable, even by accident, but his last chance at style was lost when he discovered his beloved uniform of cargo shorts and seersucker shirts. He was a baseball fan from his youth, when he started following the Brooklyn Dodgers, and in recent weeks had been playing a Strat-O-Matic board game between the 1953 Dodgers and New York Giants. He and Karen took a spring baseball trip around south Florida every year, hitting such favorite towns as Lakeland, Dunedin and Bradenton. They returned to Wisconsin for a few weeks each summer to visit relatives and friends, where he broke his mostly healthy diet to sample the best of supper club prime rib (although he didn't object to an occasional steak on the grill in Florida.)
Hank and Karen also went farther afield. When Amanda, their daughter, did a college semester abroad in Cork, Ireland, they explored that country from the wrong side of the rocky roads. They made trips, accompanied by other American de Fiebre family members, to Switzerland and Germany for reunions. They visited London. In 2010, they took grandson Matthew, then 10, on the trip of a lifetime to visit his Aunt Amanda in Swaziland (now Eswatini), where she was serving in the Peace Corps, then on to neighboring South Africa. In 2014, Amanda married Younes in Naples, and the next year, Henry, Karen and Matthew, among other relatives, went to Morocco to meet his family. Younes said his father-in-law sometimes expressed trepidation before an international trip, but once he arrived he was so interested in the people he met and his surroundings that he quickly seemed at home. Like Amanda, he had an open mind and heart. He loved old country heartbreak and honky-tonk tunes, and was happy when son Jon
developed a taste as an adult for bluegrass and other classic country music. He loved many kinds of music, particularly the well-sung but sentimental operetta ballads he called "schmaltz." In recent years, he and Karen decided to experience real opera, and travelled to New York for two Metropolitan Opera performances. He also wrote hundreds of country lyrics, but never found a musician partner to bring them to life. By his preference, no funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held in the future. He would like any memorials for him to be made in memory of Amanda de Fiebre to METAvivor, metavivor.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of advanced breast cancer and equity in research and patient support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020