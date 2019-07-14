|
Nicgorski, Henry S. Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving husband for 71 years of Adeline (nee Modrzejewski) Nicgorski. Beloved dad of Christine (Nick) Bilello, Nancy (Dennis) Skrobis, Sandy Kozelek, Karen Kruschke, Janice (Dennis) Burch, Barbara (Dale) Siejkowski, and Denise (Bill) Theep. Cherished grandpa of 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Col. Robert (Diane) Modrzejewski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Suresh Misra for the many years of extraordinary care he showed Henry. Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, July 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Entombment and Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Henry was a United States Air Force veteran and a retiree of Allen Bradley. He also was a member of the PLAV Legion Post.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019