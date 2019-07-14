Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Nicgorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry S. Nicgorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry S. Nicgorski Notice
Nicgorski, Henry S. Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving husband for 71 years of Adeline (nee Modrzejewski) Nicgorski. Beloved dad of Christine (Nick) Bilello, Nancy (Dennis) Skrobis, Sandy Kozelek, Karen Kruschke, Janice (Dennis) Burch, Barbara (Dale) Siejkowski, and Denise (Bill) Theep. Cherished grandpa of 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Col. Robert (Diane) Modrzejewski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Suresh Misra for the many years of extraordinary care he showed Henry. Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, July 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Entombment and Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Henry was a United States Air Force veteran and a retiree of Allen Bradley. He also was a member of the PLAV Legion Post.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline