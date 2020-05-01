Henry "Gene" Schlais



West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, April 30, 2020, age 93 years. Dad is once again with the love of his life Doris (nee Gebauer). Dear father of Terrence (Susie) Schlais, Wendy (Rick Kieliszewski) Williams, Michael Schlais, Kathy (Wes) Shiroma, Dan (the late Donna) Schlais, Joe'l (Karen) Schlais, John (Helena) Schlais, Jayne (Fred) Preuss and James (Joni) Schlais. Brother of Violet (Bob) Melaski, Dennis (Cathy) Schlais and the late Bonnie (Jerry) Pernsteiner. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. Internment Medford Cemetery. Have a beer with me at "tooth-hurty" and Polka on.













