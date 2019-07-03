Services
Henry "Hank" Schwartz

Schwartz, Henry "Hank" Born to eternal life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, age 76 years. Beloved husband for 52 years to Mary Lynn (nee Prudlow). Loving father of the late Todd (Kathy) Schwartz, Jill (Kyle) Chapman and Kari (Brian) Jacobson. Very proud grandpa of Drew, Lauren and Kyle Schwartz; McKenna and Kailey Chapman; Emma, Macy and Ryan Jacobson. Dear brother-in-law of Karen (the late Gary) Zilinski. Preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law Leona (Richard) Szukalski and Diane (Jerry) Szymczak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Hank was a member of the Graphic Communications International Union and played dart ball for St. Veronica Gold and at Beaulah Brinton. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and truly was the biggest fan of his grandchildren and rarely missed a game or match. Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:30AM-1:00 PM at St. Veronica Church, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 3 to July 21, 2019
