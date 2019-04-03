Services
Henry T. "Hank" Wilde

Wilde, Henry T. "Hank" Age 76. Entered Eternal Life to find peace and comfort March 31, 2019. Loving husband of the late Judith. Dedicated best friend, role model and father of Joel. Devoted and cherished father-in-law of Jodi. Treasured grandfather of Olivia and Gianna and he embraced every joyful moment with them. Further survived by his son Jason (Paula) and granddaughters Madison and Sydney. Hank always had a smile on his face. The legacy of his selfless and generous actions, quick witted spirit, love for his family and the Green Bay Packers will live on forever. Hank proudly worked at Acro Automation for 40 years and was a honorable veteran of the US Army. Visitation on Saturday, April 6 from 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:30PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES; 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
