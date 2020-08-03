1/1
Henry W. "Butch" Mueller
Henry "Butch" W. Mueller

Passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2020 at age 71. Survived by his loving daughters Michelle Mueller (Brent Knudson) and BreAnn Mueller, his love Sammy Schneider and her daughters Nikki Schneider and Jeni Schneider. Dear brother of Betty (Frank) Hoover, David (Mary Jo) Mueller, and Bonnie King. Former husband of Sandy Mueller (Jim Crisci) and brother-in-law to Randy Michalzik. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation Sunday, August 9 from 1-3PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 3PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
