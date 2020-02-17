|
|
Henry W. Schroeder "Hank"
St. Francis - February 16, 2020. Age 72 years. Beloved husband of Jean M. Schroeder (nee Nawotka). Cherished father of Andrea Jimenez, Heather Schroeder, and Candace (Alex) Lopez. Loving grandfather of Tyler, Alexandra, Olivia, Eddy, Miranda, Gabriela, Alaina, Ayrianna, McKenna, Selena and Rolando. Dear brother of Thomas (Patricia Archie) Schroeder. Further survived by other relatives, his "Special Companion" Bosun, and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Unity Ev. Lutheran Church 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53207 from 10:00 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020