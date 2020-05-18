Herbert C. Stanelle Jr.Mequon - 77, of Mequon, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mindy Stanelle, his children Joel Stanelle and Laura (Phil) Koski, his granddaughter Petra, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mabel Stanelle and sister Judi Abel Kops.After a childhood spent in Appleton, Wisconsin, he received his bachelor's degree from Loyola University in Chicago. Graduating with honors from the University of Chicago with a master's degree in clinical social work, Herb dedicated himself to a life of helping and healing as a family therapist. His wisdom, insight and thoughtfulness blessed many.He was a published author in both his professional and personal lives, and his way with words came to life through letters and speeches, and stories he wrote for his children, most notably those about Tommy the Tomato Beetle and Penny, the orphan who lived in a hot air balloon.Herb was a kind and thoughtful man, with an unspeakably sharp wit and creative mind. A fan of the dramatic pause, his eyes would twinkle before a particularly good punch line. He loved reading, cribbage, and crossword puzzles, and was an avid runner.His loss is felt dearly by those that knew him.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.