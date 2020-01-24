|
|
Herbert Cohen
A beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Herbert Cohen was born Jan. 6, 1932 in Boston, MA and entered into heaven on Jan. 23, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Maxine, parents Mitchell and Lena Cohen, and brothers Samuel and Murray Cohen.
He was the father of Cindy (Tom Jacob) Eiting and Michael (Amy) Cohen. Grandfather of Jason (Natalie) Eiting, Ted, Nolan and Rayna Cohen, Elizabeth Miller and Ginger (Nate) Hoeffner. Great-grandfather of Cecelia, Coletyn and Charlotte Eiting, Lennon Cohen, and Xavier Silva. Brother-in-law of Edith Cohen, Beverly (Paul) Refkin and Marvin (Virginia) Teweles. Uncle of Howie (Diane) Cohen and the Refkin and Teweles nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services 11:00 AM, Mon. Jan. 27, 2020 at Suminski Weiss Funeral Home, 1901 N. Farwell Ave. Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery. Please go to www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com to read Herbert's complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020