Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Cohen


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Cohen Notice
Herbert Cohen

A beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Herbert Cohen was born Jan. 6, 1932 in Boston, MA and entered into heaven on Jan. 23, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Maxine, parents Mitchell and Lena Cohen, and brothers Samuel and Murray Cohen.

He was the father of Cindy (Tom Jacob) Eiting and Michael (Amy) Cohen. Grandfather of Jason (Natalie) Eiting, Ted, Nolan and Rayna Cohen, Elizabeth Miller and Ginger (Nate) Hoeffner. Great-grandfather of Cecelia, Coletyn and Charlotte Eiting, Lennon Cohen, and Xavier Silva. Brother-in-law of Edith Cohen, Beverly (Paul) Refkin and Marvin (Virginia) Teweles. Uncle of Howie (Diane) Cohen and the Refkin and Teweles nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services 11:00 AM, Mon. Jan. 27, 2020 at Suminski Weiss Funeral Home, 1901 N. Farwell Ave. Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery. Please go to www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com to read Herbert's complete obituary.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline