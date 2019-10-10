|
Herbert Giller, M.D.
Died on October 8, 2019 at age 97. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Giller. Dear father of Dr. Roger (Jill) Giller, Tom (Nida Montifalcon) Giller and preceded in death by daughter-in-law Jessica Radolf. Loving grandfather of Daniel (Nichole) Giller; Julian (Mai) and Louis Giller. Adoring great-grandfather of Oliver Giller. Special thanks to his caregivers for their compassionate care.
He was born in Jersey City, NJ, the only child of Julius and Bertha Giller. At a young age, the family relocated to Madison, WI, where his mother's extended family lived after immigrating from Russia in the early 20th century. In his early years, Herb grew up living above the family's restaurant on State Street, prompting his lifelong affection and support for the University. He attended college and medical school in Madison, where he met Ruth Lessin, also a student at the University. They were married for 69 years until her death in 2015. Herb went on to train in Ophthalmology at the Boston Eye and Ear Infirmary at Harvard Medical School. He served in the Navy Medical Corps during WWII and then the Army Medical Corps during the Korean War, stationed in Osaka, Japan. After his military service, the family returned to Milwaukee, where he practiced for more than 40 years. Herb was active in the medical community, numerous philanthropies and the Jewish community. He loved the outdoors and was an avid walker, tennis player, sailor and golfer throughout his life. He was a committed family man, a good friend to many and an admired physician.
Memorial service 12:30 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Chai Point 1400 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Graveside service 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway, Madison, WI 53705. Memorial gifts to Vision Forward, 912 N. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53213, Dr. Herbert and Ruth Giller Family Fund at JCC Milwaukee, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53217, or Milwaukee Jewish Museum, 1360 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
