1/
Herbert J. Marquardt
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert J. Marquardt

Oconomowoc - Herbert J. Marquardt, 89, of Oconomowoc, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Julius & Hertha Marquardt, born in Milwaukee on September 11, 1931.

Herb was the beloved husband of 66 years to Elena Marquardt (Nee Karampelos) and the devoted Father of Charles (Linda) Marquardt, Maria (Michael) Gascoigne, Elizabeth (Terry) Mueller, Patrice (Patrick) Kwiatkowski, and Chris Marquardt. Herb was the proud Grandfather of Andrea (Kyle) Stormoen, Sara & Samantha Gascoigne, Stephen & Lauren Mueller, Nicholas & Alexis Kwiatkowski; and Great-Grandfather of Hailey, Christopher, Joshua, Amaya, Jackson, Makenzie and Brock.

Herb was a graduate of Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee and veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Japan & California from 1951-1955. He was a long time employee of the Master Lock Company in Milwaukee, retiring as Superintendent of the Tool Room in 1994.

Herb loved the outdoors and enjoyed evening car rides with his wife to look for wild life, pontoon boat rides with his family on Lac La Belle, and deer hunting with close friends. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a devotion to his family and service to his community.

A private memorial service is scheduled for the immediate family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pagenkopf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved