Herbert J. MarquardtOconomowoc - Herbert J. Marquardt, 89, of Oconomowoc, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Julius & Hertha Marquardt, born in Milwaukee on September 11, 1931.Herb was the beloved husband of 66 years to Elena Marquardt (Nee Karampelos) and the devoted Father of Charles (Linda) Marquardt, Maria (Michael) Gascoigne, Elizabeth (Terry) Mueller, Patrice (Patrick) Kwiatkowski, and Chris Marquardt. Herb was the proud Grandfather of Andrea (Kyle) Stormoen, Sara & Samantha Gascoigne, Stephen & Lauren Mueller, Nicholas & Alexis Kwiatkowski; and Great-Grandfather of Hailey, Christopher, Joshua, Amaya, Jackson, Makenzie and Brock.Herb was a graduate of Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee and veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Japan & California from 1951-1955. He was a long time employee of the Master Lock Company in Milwaukee, retiring as Superintendent of the Tool Room in 1994.Herb loved the outdoors and enjoyed evening car rides with his wife to look for wild life, pontoon boat rides with his family on Lac La Belle, and deer hunting with close friends. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a devotion to his family and service to his community.A private memorial service is scheduled for the immediate family.