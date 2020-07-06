1/
Herbert K. Hafemann
Herbert K. Hafemann

Called home to the Lord on Friday July 3rd, 2020 age 91 years. Beloved husband to the late Joyce (Nee Friebel). Dear father to Cheryl (Chuck) Baker, Cynthia Wolf, and Craig (Sue) Hafemann. Grandfather of Helen (Jake) Pratt, Ken and Kathryn Wolf, Elizabeth, Emily and Abigail Hafemann. Great Grandfather of Aries and Liam. Brother of William (Geneva) Hafemann and the late Jane Adzima. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Monday July 13, 2020 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME from 4pm until the time of service at 6pm. Interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Herb thoroughly enjoyed serving with his time and talents at Martin Luther High School Guild, and at Rollaero Skate Center for many years. If so desired memorials to Martin Luther High School, St. Paul's Lutheran Church West Allis, WI or to the charity of your choice appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
JUL
13
Service
06:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
