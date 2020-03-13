|
Herbert Kieferndorf Jr
Milwaukee - Herbert E. Kieferndorf Jr. passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was born on January 18, 1936 in Milwaukee to Herbert E. and Pauline (nee Slesarik) Kieferndorf Sr. After high school, Herb served and retired from the Wisconsin Air National Guard and later retired from Allen Bradley Company as a tool and die maker. Herb was a member of the Allenton American Legion Post #483 and the Slinger Zunker-Held VFW Post #3358. His hobby was being a club official for the Cedar Lake Sailing Club. On June 23, 1962 Herb married Cathleen F. Mayer at St Rose Church in Milwaukee.
Herb is survived by his wife and best friend Cathleen "Kay"; his adoring deceased daughter Carla Krueger, adoring son-in-law Dave Krueger, grandchildren Emily and Robby of Menomonee Falls adoring son Fredrick "Rick", daughter-in-law Jenny Guerne, grandsons Maxwell and Benjaman of Baden Switzerland, adoring daughter Paula, and son-in-law Dale Raab of Wauwatosa, his aunt Margie Hider, cousins; Joey Slesarik, Marlene Meyers, Linda Edwards, Vicky Cooper, the late Scott Iverson, Janet Enevoldsen, Susie Koehler, the late Windy Slesarik, Steve and Virginia Slesarik, Amy Schommer, Dan Slesarik, Nancy Garner, Tom Slesarik, Jim Slesarik, Diane Gronowski, Barbie Schmidt, Joanne Broetzmann, Judy Steggeman other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday March 19th at St Lawrence Catholic Church (4886 Hwy 175 Hartford) with Fr Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 2:00pm until 3:45pm. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass. Private interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020