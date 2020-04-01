|
|
Herbert L. "Herb" Loke
Glendale, WI - Went home to the Lord on March 29, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Chyko) for 67 years. Dear father of Jim (Maggie) and Gary (Dawn). Proud grandpa of Danny, Tom (Courtney), Jackie, Dr. Dana, Michelle (Jason), Robbie (fiancée Paige) and Nick. Herb is survived by his sister, Joyce Sauer; 2 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Herb was the proud founding owner of Loke Oil Company. He retired from the oil business in the early 1980's. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, 7877 N. Pt. Washington Rd., Glendale, WI 53217. His hobby was gardening.
Due to the pandemic, private services were held. Memorials to the church for the Mortgage Fund would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the CNA's and Nurse Dawn for the wonderful care given to Herb at Elizabeth Residence-Bayside.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020