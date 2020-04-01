Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Loke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert L. "Herb" Loke


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert L. "Herb" Loke Notice
Herbert L. "Herb" Loke

Glendale, WI - Went home to the Lord on March 29, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Chyko) for 67 years. Dear father of Jim (Maggie) and Gary (Dawn). Proud grandpa of Danny, Tom (Courtney), Jackie, Dr. Dana, Michelle (Jason), Robbie (fiancée Paige) and Nick. Herb is survived by his sister, Joyce Sauer; 2 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Herb was the proud founding owner of Loke Oil Company. He retired from the oil business in the early 1980's. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, 7877 N. Pt. Washington Rd., Glendale, WI 53217. His hobby was gardening.

Due to the pandemic, private services were held. Memorials to the church for the Mortgage Fund would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the CNA's and Nurse Dawn for the wonderful care given to Herb at Elizabeth Residence-Bayside.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline