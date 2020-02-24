|
Herbert P. Mezydlo
West Allis - Entered the gates of Heaven to be reunited with his late wife Jacqueline "Jackie" (nee: Zilles) and his late son James.
Spirited father of Mark (Timea) Mezydlo, Jill (Jeff Schroeder) Kenney, Jeanne Mezydlo, and Patti (Todd) Tatlock. Proud grandpa of Daniel (Amanda), Patrick (Emily), Brandon (Megan), Jacob, Olivia and great-grandpa of six. Also survived by his siblings Daniel (Dorothy) and Mary Demlow, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation to take place Friday, February 28th at ST GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH (3160 S 63rd St, Milwaukee) from 11-11:45am with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at noon. Burial and military honors to take place at Mt Olivet.
Herb was a proud WW2 Army Veteran and was happy to participate in the Honor Flight. He had also been an active member of St Greg's Parish. He had participated in the Parish Council, worked as an usher, helped with the festival and in many more ways.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020