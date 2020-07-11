1/1
Herbert P. Effenheim

Cedarburg - passed peacefully July 10, 2020, age 96 years. Beloved husband of 73 years to Dorothy (nee Schultz). Loving dad of Donald (Maxine). Sandra (John) Schleifer, Bruce, Brian (Jane), Mark, and the late Cheryl Ann Effenheim. Further survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg. Interment Immanuel Cemetery. In state on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Peter Wollner American Legion Post #288 or the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
