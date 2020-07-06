1/
Herbert Robert Kolisch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Robert Kolisch

Greendale - 82, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at Hales Corners Care Center. Loving and devoted husband of Carol (nee Heitzmann) Kolisch of 58 years. Survived by sister Ruth Wencka. Reunited with his loving parents, Julius and Helen; his brothers Arnold, Harold, Howard; and sister Myrtle Maciejewski.

Visitation, Friday, July 10th at ST. LUCAS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2605 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 PM. Herbert's funeral services will be live streamed online for those unable to attend, please see funeral home obituary for details. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Hales Corners Care Center and the kind-hearted and supportive members of the Greendale Fire and Police Departments, as well as his dear friend Robert Mleczko.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved