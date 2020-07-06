Herbert Robert KolischGreendale - 82, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at Hales Corners Care Center. Loving and devoted husband of Carol (nee Heitzmann) Kolisch of 58 years. Survived by sister Ruth Wencka. Reunited with his loving parents, Julius and Helen; his brothers Arnold, Harold, Howard; and sister Myrtle Maciejewski.Visitation, Friday, July 10th at ST. LUCAS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2605 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 PM. Herbert's funeral services will be live streamed online for those unable to attend, please see funeral home obituary for details. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.Special thanks to the caring staff at Hales Corners Care Center and the kind-hearted and supportive members of the Greendale Fire and Police Departments, as well as his dear friend Robert Mleczko.