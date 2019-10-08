Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK
13235 W. CAPITOL DR.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK
13235 W. CAPITOL DR.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greenfield - Is now reunited with his beloved wife Trudy "Oma". Monday October 7, 2019 at the age 91. Loving, caring father of Bernard (Mary Ann) and Judy (Barry Stern) Amsel. Opa to Ryan (Michelle), Eric (Laryssa Stevens), Jakob, Adam, Carly (Jeanine) Maiolini. Great-opa to Nolan, Cameron, Reid, Jackson and Riley. Also loved by other relatives and friends here and in Europe. A special thank you to Assist at Home Quality Care and all his Angels. Visitation At WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK 13235 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI. Friday October 11th 10-11 AM. Funeral Service 11 AM.

