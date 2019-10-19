|
Herbert Usow
October 17, 2019, age 96, of Boca Raton, FL. Dear husband of Sylvia Usow for 72 years. Loving father of Jason Usow, Randy Usow, Jody Usow and her husband, and the late Shelley Usow. Treasured grandfather of Samantha, David, Alexander, and Haley. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Herb had an illustrious and extended career as a litigator in Wisconsin. He was a vibrant and engaging man who will be long remembered by all who knew him.
Funeral services 11 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Rd., River Hills. Interment at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee. Memorials to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019