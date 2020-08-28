Herbert W. Illgen
Sussex, formerly of Delafield - Age 91. Passed away on August 15, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital Menomonee Falls due to complications from Covid-19. Herb was born in Milwaukee to the late Theresa (nee Odenbrett) and William H. Illgen. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, he married Evelyn D. Gerhard on May 26, 1956. In 1968 they moved to Delafield. In 1974, he started Diameters Inc, a centerless grinding business with Robert Zarling. In 1993, he sold the business to his son, Warren and retired. Herb and Ev loved to travel and in later years spent winters in Texas. He enjoyed boating, woodworking projects and yard landscaping. He was known to all as the life of the party and was seldom seen without his trademark Greek Fisherman cap. Herb is survived by his three children: Susan Schiller (Chuck Holland) of Hubertus, Warren (Mary) Illgen of Brookfield, and Valerie (Edward) Marek of Delafield. Eight Grandchildren: Brent Schiller, Cassandra Schiller; Theresa, Angela and Rachel Illgen; Laura (Dylan) Manuele, Karl Marek. One brother Raleigh (Patricia) Illgen and many nieces and nephews. Herb was preceded in death by his loving wife Evelyn, son-in law Martin Schiller and Grandson Andrew Schiller.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Herb's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Herbert W. Illgen to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) at alzwisc.org
.