1/
Herlinda Hernandez
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herlinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herlinda Hernandez

Went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. Herlinda was born on April 11, 1936 in Monthalia, TX to Arnulfo and Herminia Lopez. She was a hardworking housekeeper at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years.

Herlinda is preceded by her son Juan (Dalia) Hernandez. She is survived by her daughter Marta (Alberto) Zamora, grandchildren Lluvia Hernandez (Lee), Isaias (Corinne) Gonzalez, Armando Gonzalez, Franchesca (Victor) Branson, Jasmin (Eric) Treske.

Further survived by her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to Josie Secora, Alberto Zamora, Armando Gonzalez, Jasmin Treske, and the staff at Mary Jude Nursing Home and Muskego Healthcare Center for their assistance in caring for Herlinda.

Visitation will be Friday, October 23rd, at Schaff Funeral Home at 10:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment Forest Home Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
12:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaff Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved