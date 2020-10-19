Herlinda HernandezWent to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. Herlinda was born on April 11, 1936 in Monthalia, TX to Arnulfo and Herminia Lopez. She was a hardworking housekeeper at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years.Herlinda is preceded by her son Juan (Dalia) Hernandez. She is survived by her daughter Marta (Alberto) Zamora, grandchildren Lluvia Hernandez (Lee), Isaias (Corinne) Gonzalez, Armando Gonzalez, Franchesca (Victor) Branson, Jasmin (Eric) Treske.Further survived by her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A special thanks to Josie Secora, Alberto Zamora, Armando Gonzalez, Jasmin Treske, and the staff at Mary Jude Nursing Home and Muskego Healthcare Center for their assistance in caring for Herlinda.Visitation will be Friday, October 23rd, at Schaff Funeral Home at 10:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment Forest Home Cemetery.