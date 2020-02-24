|
|
Herman J. Athy
St. Francis - Found peace on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving husband of the late Lorraine D. Athy (nee Prokop). Cherished father of Gale (Mark) Lazar, James M. (Genette) and Shawn (Karen). Beloved grandfather of Tiffany (Adam), Heather (Brett), Gina, Andrea, Scott, Evan, Erin, Colleen and Connor. Brother of the late Thomas, the late Beatrice "BeBe", the late Deane (Louise), the late Eugene, and Gerald (Francine) Hansen. Also survived by great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Herman was a retiree of Nordberg Manufacturing, was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II as a Tin Can Sailor, was a member of the LCI Association and a VFW member at Large. He was a member of Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM, Wisconsin Scottish Rite Bodies, Lakeshore Shrine Club, Tripoli Shrine, Royal order of Scotland and Lake Lodge Pipes and Drums.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 AM-12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment and military honors to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020