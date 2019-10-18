Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Burback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman L. "Butch" Burback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman L. "Butch" Burback Notice
Herman L. Burback "Butch"

West Allis, Wi - ". Entered Eternal Life on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 76. A long-time resident of Three Lakes and Milwaukee, WI, Butch was an avid fisherman and devoted father and grandfather. Loving father of Wendy (John) Wartzok Moecher, Dawn (David) Weimar, Shawn (Pamela) Burback and Shannon Burback. Proud grandfather to Krista (Andrew) Townsend; Jessica, Laurel and Mariah Weimar; Ehlana, Celina and Kylie Burback; and Connor and Logan Moecher. Survived by his brother John "Keone" (Norma) Burback. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years Mary (nee Frankowski) and his parents Herman and Leona (nee Pawelski) Burback. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass Greenridge Chapel, 4747 South 60th Street on Sunday, October 27th, 10:30 AM - 12 noon, followed by a short prayer service. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline