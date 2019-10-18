|
Herman L. Burback "Butch"
West Allis, Wi - ". Entered Eternal Life on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 76. A long-time resident of Three Lakes and Milwaukee, WI, Butch was an avid fisherman and devoted father and grandfather. Loving father of Wendy (John) Wartzok Moecher, Dawn (David) Weimar, Shawn (Pamela) Burback and Shannon Burback. Proud grandfather to Krista (Andrew) Townsend; Jessica, Laurel and Mariah Weimar; Ehlana, Celina and Kylie Burback; and Connor and Logan Moecher. Survived by his brother John "Keone" (Norma) Burback. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years Mary (nee Frankowski) and his parents Herman and Leona (nee Pawelski) Burback. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass Greenridge Chapel, 4747 South 60th Street on Sunday, October 27th, 10:30 AM - 12 noon, followed by a short prayer service. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019