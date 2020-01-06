Resources
Brown Deer - Herman L Thompson Jr, 74, a successful product of the Milwaukee Public Schools, fell into the lap of the Lord December 30, 2019.

He was the oldest son of Herman L Thompson Sr and Angelean (Barrett).

He graduated with many scholarships from North Division High School in 1962.

He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Math and Physics.

He then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin Madison earning an MBA.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2207 N. 2nd Street Milwaukee. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services entrusted to:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
