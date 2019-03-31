|
|
Wroblewski , Hermane Lillian ("Dolly") (Nee Chandek) passed away on March 27, 2019, aged 90. Beloved wife for 53 years of the late Gerald. Dear mother of Gerald (Sue), Gail (Rick) Viergutz, Tom, and Ted (Paul Brzezinski). Loving grandmother of Kristin, Gregory (Tina), Stephanie Golon, Justin (Crystal) Golon, and David Colby; and great-grandmother of Jocelyn Golon. Sister-in-law of Pat Chandek, Clifford Jensen, and Clarence (Virginia) Robe. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband and her brothers Albert and Edward Chandek. For further information, please visit www.maplecrestfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019