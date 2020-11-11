1/
Herro George
Herro George

West Bend - With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Victor Herro, age 84, on November 7, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1936 in Oconomowoc, WI to George and Bedelia Herro.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia and his three children George (Nancy) Herro, daughters Roxane (William) Hess and Jennifer (Michael) Setterlun. He was the very proud grandpa of his 4 grandchildren Jake, Joseph, Victor II and Madeleine.

Memorials are appreciated to the Froedtert West Bend Hospital Foundation (FWBH) 3200 W Pleasant Valley Rd. West Bend, WI 53095.

A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
