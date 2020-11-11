Herro George
West Bend - With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Victor Herro, age 84, on November 7, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1936 in Oconomowoc, WI to George and Bedelia Herro.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia and his three children George (Nancy) Herro, daughters Roxane (William) Hess and Jennifer (Michael) Setterlun. He was the very proud grandpa of his 4 grandchildren Jake, Joseph, Victor II and Madeleine.
Memorials are appreciated to the Froedtert West Bend Hospital Foundation (FWBH) 3200 W Pleasant Valley Rd. West Bend, WI 53095.
A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com