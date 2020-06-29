Hilda Konrad

Hilda KonradMilwaukee - Joined her beloved husband Adam, Friday June 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of the late Adam (Karen), Joseph (Linda), Gerald (Karen), Kathleen (Hardy) and Jeffrey (Mary Ann). Proud Oma of Jason, Andrea, Todd, Adam, Sarah, Annalise and great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Therese (the late Frank) and Lore (the late Willy). Also survived by many dear friends. A special thank you to Aunt Therese for your loving and compassionate care.Visitation at St. JOSEPH'S CONGREGATION 12130 W.CENTER STREET, WAUWATOSA, Monday July 6th 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park." Mom we will miss your wonderful cooking, baking and coleslaw"