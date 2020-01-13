|
Hilda M. Pielmeier
Milwaukee - Found her peace on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at age 76. Loving sister of Carl (Kathleen) Pielmeier and William (Linda) Pielmeier. Aunt of Michelle (Brian) Harms and Craig (Helene) Pielmeier. Great-aunt of Kristina Harms and Claire Pielmeier. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marie and great nephew Derek Harms.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, January 19, 2020, 1-2:30PM. Celebration of Life at 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020