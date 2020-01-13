Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Pielmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda M. Pielmeier

Add a Memory
Hilda M. Pielmeier Notice
Hilda M. Pielmeier

Milwaukee - Found her peace on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at age 76. Loving sister of Carl (Kathleen) Pielmeier and William (Linda) Pielmeier. Aunt of Michelle (Brian) Harms and Craig (Helene) Pielmeier. Great-aunt of Kristina Harms and Claire Pielmeier. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marie and great nephew Derek Harms.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, January 19, 2020, 1-2:30PM. Celebration of Life at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS or the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline