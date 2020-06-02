Hildegard I. Lange
1942 - 2020
Hildegard I. Lange

Milwaukee - Was Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born to Hans and Marie Lange in Brandenburg Germany on Jan. 22, 1942. Hildegard immigrated to the US in 1952 and graduated from Rufus King High School in 1961. Hildegard was a gentle soul with a kind heart. She found joy in attending Germanfest and as a member of the Club de Pommern. She enjoyed frequent visits and coffee with friends at the local restaurants.

Hildegard is survived by loving brothers, Hans (Dorothy) Lange, and Reiner (Ruth) Lange; nieces and nephews, Susan (Stewart) Anderson, Nancy (Scott) Moser, Diane Balma, JoAnn (Chris) Pierringer, Michelle (Daniel) Ocasio and Gregory (Laura) Lange; dear cousin, Karin Schroeder; among other family and friends. Hildegard was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Alfred Lange.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4th from 1:00-2:00pm at the Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 10700 W. Capitol Dr. A graveside Service will take place immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and School in Milwaukee are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel
JUN
4
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
