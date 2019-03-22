Rintelmann, Hildegard M. (Nee Abel) Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of Bruce Rintelmann. Loving, inspiring, exuberant mother of Becky (Raul Galvan) and Holly (Peter) Wendling. Cherished grandmother of Alexis and Celeste Wendling. Throughout her life, Hilde worked for numerous large companies, was active in the Village of West Milwaukee community, volunteered her time and helped organize events. She faithfully served at Nain Lutheran Church and was active in the support of the local school PTA and sports. She always delighted in encouraging others to work hard and be their best! Married to Bruce for 60 years and have been friends for over 80 years. She will be remembered for her love, dedication and talent, sense of humor and wonderful appreciation of music and her gift of kind words for all. She will be missed, but not forgotten. The family wishes to thank the talented and caring team at Manor Care Pewaukee Crossroads Care Center and the special care and skill of hospice nurses and staff from Heartland Hospice. Visitation at the funeral home in Brookfield on Saturday March 23, 2019, 11 AM -12 PM. Funeral Service 12 PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be send to the Alzheimers Foundation and the Froedtert Hospital Memorial Foundation.



