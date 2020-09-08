1/
Hildegarde M. Fischer
Hildegarde M. Fischer

Richfield - (Nee Eggert) September 5, 2020 age 90 years. Beloved wife of Ralph W. Fischer. Dear mother of Daniel Fischer and Timothy (Cheryl) Fischer. Grandmother of Jordan and Joshua Fischer. Visitation Friday, September 11 at Peace Lutheran Church W240 N6145 Maple Avenue, Sussex from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. If desired memorials to the church would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
