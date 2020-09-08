Hildegarde M. Fischer
Richfield - (Nee Eggert) September 5, 2020 age 90 years. Beloved wife of Ralph W. Fischer. Dear mother of Daniel Fischer and Timothy (Cheryl) Fischer. Grandmother of Jordan and Joshua Fischer. Visitation Friday, September 11 at Peace Lutheran Church W240 N6145 Maple Avenue, Sussex from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. If desired memorials to the church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.