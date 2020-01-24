|
|
Hilton J. Schmidt
Saukville, WI - Jan. 21, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of Constance "Connie" (nee Hamlett-Jansen), survived by 11 children, 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, other relatives and friends. Memorial services 1 PM Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St, Port Washington, WI. A light luncheon will follow the service at church.
Hilton was a mechanic for Milwaukee County Transportation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020