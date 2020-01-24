Services
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St Matthew Lutheran Church
1525 N Grant St
Port Washington, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilton Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilton J. Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilton J. Schmidt Notice
Hilton J. Schmidt

Saukville, WI - Jan. 21, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of Constance "Connie" (nee Hamlett-Jansen), survived by 11 children, 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, other relatives and friends. Memorial services 1 PM Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St, Port Washington, WI. A light luncheon will follow the service at church.

Hilton was a mechanic for Milwaukee County Transportation.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline