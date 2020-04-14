Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Pickering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly A. Pickering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly A. Pickering Notice
Holly A. Pickering

(nee Leetz) Found her peace on Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 81. Mother of Mary (Ron) Koehler, Duane (Mary) Pickering, Jacqueline (Jim) Mlaker, Colleen (Dennis) Tyczkowski and William Pickering. Grandmother Sasha, Drew, Derek, Liz, Jessica, Marc, Evan and Sam. Great-grandmother of Alexis, Christina, Hunter and Finn. Further survived by other loving friends and relatives.

Preceded in death by her husband Duane "Tom" Pickering, parents Henry and Dolores (nee Therre) Leetz and son James (Amanda) Pickering.

Private services were held.

In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to COPD Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Mom you will always be loved.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline