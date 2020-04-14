|
Holly A. Pickering
(nee Leetz) Found her peace on Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 81. Mother of Mary (Ron) Koehler, Duane (Mary) Pickering, Jacqueline (Jim) Mlaker, Colleen (Dennis) Tyczkowski and William Pickering. Grandmother Sasha, Drew, Derek, Liz, Jessica, Marc, Evan and Sam. Great-grandmother of Alexis, Christina, Hunter and Finn. Further survived by other loving friends and relatives.
Preceded in death by her husband Duane "Tom" Pickering, parents Henry and Dolores (nee Therre) Leetz and son James (Amanda) Pickering.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to COPD Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Mom you will always be loved.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020