1/1
Holly Ann Keckeisen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holly Ann Keckeisen

(Nee Graefe) Passed away to eternal life, July 24, 2020, at the age of 69 after a brief fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Forever Fiancée of Frank. Cherished mother of Damian (Colleen) and Nathan (Rebecca) Keckeisen with ex-spouse Mark Keckeisen. Also cherished by "third brother" Jason Schwartz. Beloved daughter of George and Delores Graefe and treasured sister of Janice Haas and Joan Keickhefer. Grandmother of Tyler Benjamin and Ayden Keckeisen. Also loved by her entire family of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and the countless friends she made everywhere she went.

A private service will be held for immediate family only, but everyone is invited to watch the service at the link below to share the memories of Holly. The livestreamed service will be on Friday, August 7, at 6PM, at:

https://www.krausefuneralhome.com/obituary/holly-ann-keckeisen/

There will also be a Celebration of Life with all of Holly's favorite people, food and music on September 5, 2020, at a local park (TBD) in Milwaukee. Please see the funeral home webpage for future updates.

You will be forever loved.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
06:00 PM
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved