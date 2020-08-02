Holly Ann Keckeisen(Nee Graefe) Passed away to eternal life, July 24, 2020, at the age of 69 after a brief fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Forever Fiancée of Frank. Cherished mother of Damian (Colleen) and Nathan (Rebecca) Keckeisen with ex-spouse Mark Keckeisen. Also cherished by "third brother" Jason Schwartz. Beloved daughter of George and Delores Graefe and treasured sister of Janice Haas and Joan Keickhefer. Grandmother of Tyler Benjamin and Ayden Keckeisen. Also loved by her entire family of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and the countless friends she made everywhere she went.A private service will be held for immediate family only, but everyone is invited to watch the service at the link below to share the memories of Holly. The livestreamed service will be on Friday, August 7, at 6PM, at:There will also be a Celebration of Life with all of Holly's favorite people, food and music on September 5, 2020, at a local park (TBD) in Milwaukee. Please see the funeral home webpage for future updates.You will be forever loved.