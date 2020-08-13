Holly Ann MessingerDied peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Age 77 years. Loving mom of Julie Hrobsky and Marc (Kathryn) Messinger. Cherished grandma of Ethan, Tyde and Marina Messinger. Dear sister of Arlo W. (the late Kathy) Tesmer. Lifelong beast friend of Karen (Richard) Boese. Further survived by other family members and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2-3 PM. Funeral Service at 3PM.Holly was a member of St. Jacobi Lutheran Church and was a retiree of LL Richards. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jacobi Lutheran Church or Tudor Oaks Retirement Community.