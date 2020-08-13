1/
Holly Ann Messinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holly Ann Messinger

Died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Age 77 years. Loving mom of Julie Hrobsky and Marc (Kathryn) Messinger. Cherished grandma of Ethan, Tyde and Marina Messinger. Dear sister of Arlo W. (the late Kathy) Tesmer. Lifelong beast friend of Karen (Richard) Boese. Further survived by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2-3 PM. Funeral Service at 3PM.

Holly was a member of St. Jacobi Lutheran Church and was a retiree of LL Richards. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jacobi Lutheran Church or Tudor Oaks Retirement Community.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved