Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Holly C. Schipae

Holly C. Schipae Notice
Holly C. Schipae

Milwaukee - Age 75 passed away on January 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Norm and Alice Behrens, sister Karen Behrens, sister Julie Kastner and her son Michael Schipae. She is survived by her brother John Behrens and sister-in-law Susan Behrens and her brother-in-law Jerry Kastner; her children Christopher Ladousier, Kimberly Woyak, Michelle Schipae, James Schipae, Tracey Schipae and Dianna Kaczmarek and her several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 West National Ave., New Berlin. Memorial Service to follow at 7 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
