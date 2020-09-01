Homer H. EshbaughMequon, WI - Passed away at the age of 74 from natural causes on August 18, 2020 at his home in Mequon where he had resided since the death of his wife Linda in 2016. Homer is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Vesta (nee Fishback) and his cousin Jane Kapsiak. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy L. Eshbaugh, Uncle Malcolm and Aunt Ginny Fishback; cousins Joe and Betty Fishback, Jack and Julie Fishback, Jill and Stanley Brown, Gary Colan and many second cousins and friends.Homer received his bachelor's degree from Concordia University in 1993. He worked for Sara Lee where he met Linda, and at Dow Chemical and Miller Brewing Company as a computer systems analyst. In his earlier years he was an accomplished pianist, favoring classical music, an avid birder and sang several choirs. In later years he helped legally blind people learn how to use the computer. He enjoyed collecting rocks and minerals. Homer was one of the founders of the Grace Baptist Church in Downers Grove, IL. He was a member of the Alliance Bible Church where he especially enjoyed the men's bible study group. He was a member of the National Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy. He befriended all his lawn boys and helped them get a good start in life by following them after they left for college. He always had a funny witticism to share. Homer once said he thought that the Hallelujah Chorus should be played at his funeral. He will be missed by all.Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon handled his cremation services. Due to covid, a private family interment was held.