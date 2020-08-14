1/
Hope Rose LaGrossa
Hope Rose LaGrossa

(Nee Navarrette) Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved mother of the late Perry, Nick (Carrie), Rico (Ellie) and Chris (Sandy). Dear grandmother of Tyler, Dominick (Sarah) and Kayla, and great-grandmother of Jasmin and Melina. Sister of the late Louie (Phyllis), the late Sally, Ramiro (Marion) and Bob (Beverly). Beloved daughter of the late Jesus and the late Elisa. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 9 AM at the Family Center at WI Memorial Park, 13037 W. Capitol Dr., followed by a Prayer Service and entombment at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep their beloved mother in your thoughts and prayers.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
