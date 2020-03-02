|
Horst H. Wohkittel
Greenfield, WI - Wohkittel, Horst. Born to Eternal Life February 27, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in 1936 in Neusalz, Germany. Loving husband for over 45 years to Leslie (nee Steinbrenner). Cherished father of Barbara Wohkittel, Susan Wohkittel (Wayne Drasler), Laura Steinbrenner and the late Lutz (Sandra) Wohkittel. Beloved grandfather of Aaron Steinbrenner, Nicholas Wohkittel and Michael Wohkittel. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, both stateside and in Germany.
Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM at St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church, 2605 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.. Funeral Service to follow, at 12PM. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Horst was a proud employee of Ladish for 43 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucas Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020