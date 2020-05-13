Howard A. Phillipson
Franklin - Passed away May 12, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Donna Phillipson (nee Maske) for 63 years. Loving father of Scot Phillipson, and Bryan (Jennifer) Phillipson. Proud grandfather of Lindsey (Jeremy) Ninneg, Victoria (Joshua) Sikes, Whitney (Dean) Chuva, Jake Eyler, and Kelly Phillipson. Dear brother of Conrad (Genevieve) Phillipson, and Dale (Andrea) Phillipson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Franklin - Passed away May 12, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Donna Phillipson (nee Maske) for 63 years. Loving father of Scot Phillipson, and Bryan (Jennifer) Phillipson. Proud grandfather of Lindsey (Jeremy) Ninneg, Victoria (Joshua) Sikes, Whitney (Dean) Chuva, Jake Eyler, and Kelly Phillipson. Dear brother of Conrad (Genevieve) Phillipson, and Dale (Andrea) Phillipson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.