Howard A. Phillipson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard A. Phillipson

Franklin - Passed away May 12, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Donna Phillipson (nee Maske) for 63 years. Loving father of Scot Phillipson, and Bryan (Jennifer) Phillipson. Proud grandfather of Lindsey (Jeremy) Ninneg, Victoria (Joshua) Sikes, Whitney (Dean) Chuva, Jake Eyler, and Kelly Phillipson. Dear brother of Conrad (Genevieve) Phillipson, and Dale (Andrea) Phillipson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved