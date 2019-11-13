Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Of Hartford passed at his home peacefully on Sun., Nov. 10, 2019, at 91 years. Loving husband of Alice (nee Lake) of 70 years. Beloved father of the late Carolyn Venz, Suzanne (James) Boerth and Sherry (John) Ratz. Cherished grandpa of Kathleen (Bill) Andersen, Cynthia Boerth, Bryan (Fiancé, Kelly Bates) Ratz, and Nick Ratz. Proud great-grandpa of Abby, Charlie, and Maddy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Rosalia (nee Vollmar), as well as his siblings Charles, Edward, Lorraine, Clara, Mable and Evelyn.

In younger days, Howard enjoyed pigeon racing and was an active member in the Cream City Flying Club. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran; serving during WWII. Howard and Alice lived in the Village of Brown Deer for 45 years. Howard's home was his pride and joy! He cut his grass and plowed snow well into his 80's. Howard worked for the Brown Deer School District for over 25 years, before moving to Hartford about four years ago with his wife Alice.

A visitation will be held on Tues., Nov. 19, from 1:00PM until the time of the 3:00PM Memorial Service at the Funeral Home. Military Honors to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
