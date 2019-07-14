|
Luebke, Howard G. Howard G. Luebke, 91, Townsend, WI died peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born May 15, 1928 to the late Alex and Hattie (Raymond) Luebke in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Howard proudly served in the US Army and received an honorable discharge. He was united in marriage to Barbara Chapman. Howard owned two service stations for a number of years, then worked for GMC unloading cars off railroad trains for 20 years, until his retirement. Howard enjoyed traveling south for the winter with his wife, Barbara; going on casino outings with family (Marsha & George Leifer), watching Badger games and tinkering outside in the garage. Howard is survived by his sisters-in-law; Marsha (George) and Ellen; brothers-in-law, Jerry, Kenny and Donald; longtime friends, Sam & Elaine Sirovina; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Barbara; his parents, and two older brothers, Richard and Jerry. A private service was held at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, WI. Interment will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc., Milwaukee, WI. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. A very special thank you is extended to the kindhearted, caring staff at McCormick Assisted Living, Green Bay, WI. Also, to Amber & Kelly's helpful, supporting, tender team from Southern Care Hospice, and to Chad Chervenka, for his care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019