Howard H. Bickelhaupt
West Allis - Age 95. Joined his loving wife, Anna in Heaven on May 18, 2020. Beloved father of Barbara (Frank) Cunico and David (Jackie) Bickelhaupt. Proud grandpa of Eric and Jacob. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Howard proudly served our Country in the US Navy during WWII. Private family burial.
West Allis - Age 95. Joined his loving wife, Anna in Heaven on May 18, 2020. Beloved father of Barbara (Frank) Cunico and David (Jackie) Bickelhaupt. Proud grandpa of Eric and Jacob. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Howard proudly served our Country in the US Navy during WWII. Private family burial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.